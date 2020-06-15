Two-vehicle accident causes extensive damage to Wisconsin Discount

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE – One driver was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital with leg-related injuries after a hit-and-run Monday morning crash at 16th Street and Thursday Avenue. The crash, reported at 5:21 a.m., caused extensive damage to Wisconsin Discount.

The incident involved two vehicles according to the Racine Police Department, with the vehicle struck by the hit-and-run driver crashing into Wisconsin Discount, 2724 16th St. The vehicle crashed through the front wall of the business along Thurston Ave.

The other vehicle fled the scene.

Racine Police Department Sgt. Chad Melby reported to The Journal Times on Monday afternoon that while the hit-and-run vehicle was later located, the driver remains at large and the investigation is ongoing.

