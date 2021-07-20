 Skip to main content
Vehicle allegedly stolen in Illinois by five juveniles involved in Racine Police pursuit; shots fired

Vehicle allegedly stolen in Illinois by five juveniles involved in Racine Police pursuit; shots fired

RACINE — A vehicle pursuit ended in a crash after multiple gunshots were fired at a Racine Police officer at about 10:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Ninth Street and Memorial Drive. 

According to a news release from the Racine Police Department, an RPD officer observed a white SUV driving in an extremely reckless manner. The officer pulled behind the vehicle with the intent to conduct a traffic stop, then multiple gunshots were reportedly fired from the immediate area of the SUV. The SUV then fled in a high rate of speed from the officer. 

During the pursuit, it was discovered the SUV was stolen from Libertyville, a suburb in Lake County, Ill., across the state line from Kenosha County. The stolen SUV was eventually involved in a crash, striking another vehicle on Sheridan Road south of Durand Avenue, the release said.

There were five occupants of the stolen vehicle, all juveniles between ages 14 and 17 who were taken into custody. 

The occupant of the vehicle struck by the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All five juveniles were taken to the hospital with various injuries, all non-life-threatening. 

A loaded handgun was located inside the SUV, the release said. The investigation of the shots fired and pursuit is still active. 

Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged by the RPD to call the Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or use the Crime Stoppers app. 

