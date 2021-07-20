Vehicle allegedly stolen in Illinois by 5 juveniles involved in pursuit with Racine police; shots fired

Follow these car break-in prevention tips. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story.

RACINE — A vehicle pursuit ended in a crash after multiple gunshots were fired at a Racine Police officer at about 10:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Ninth Street and Memorial Drive.

According to a news release from the Racine Police Department, an RPD officer observed a white SUV driving in an extremely reckless manner. The officer pulled behind the vehicle with the intent to conduct a traffic stop, then multiple gunshots were reportedly fired from the immediate area of the SUV. The SUV then fled in a high rate of speed from the officer.

During the pursuit, it was discovered the SUV had been stolen from Libertyville, a suburb in Lake County, Ill. The stolen SUV was eventually involved in a crash, striking another vehicle on Sheridan Road south of Durand Avenue in Mount Pleasant, the release said.

There were five occupants of the stolen vehicle, all juveniles between ages 14 and 17 who were taken into custody.

The occupant of the vehicle struck by the SUV was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All five juveniles were taken to the hospital with various injuries, all non-life-threatening, police said.

A loaded handgun was located inside the SUV, the release said. The investigation of the shots fired and pursuit is still active.