Try 3 months for $3
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department News
Kenosha Joint Services

BRIGHTON — A van driver was cited after reportedly crashing into an occupied school bus in Brighton. 

At 6:37 a.m. Thursday, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and Kansasville Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of highways 142 and 75 for a crash involving a school bus and a van, according to a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The school bus was transporting two students from Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake. 

A  Dousman Transport Company school bus was traveling south on Highway 75, making a left turn onto Highway 142, when a Grand Caravan traveling north on Highway 75 stopped at the stop sign for Highway 142 and continued through the intersection as the school bus was finishing its turn.

The Grand Caravan struck the school bus, damaging both vehicles. No one was injured.

The Caravan driver was cited for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license, failure to yield right-of-way from a stop sign and no insurance. 

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is reminding drivers to pay attention as they drive. "Keeping our roadways safe for all, especially our students and school buses, is a priority for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department," the release said. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments