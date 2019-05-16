KENOSHA — A van's driver was cited after reportedly crashing into an occupied school bus in Kenosha County.
At 6:37 a.m. Thursday, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and Kansasville Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of highways 142 and 75 for a crash involving a school bus and a van, according to a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department news release.
The school bus was transporting two students from Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake.
A Dousman Transport Company school bus was traveling south on Highway 75, making a left turn onto Highway 142, when a Grand Caravan traveling north on Highway 75 stopped at the stop sign for Highway 142 and continued through the intersection as the school bus was finishing its turn.
The Grand Caravan struck the school bus, damaging both vehicles. No one was injured.
The Caravan's driver was cited for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license, failure to yield right-of-way from a stop sign and no insurance.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is reminding drivers to pay attention as they drive on Kenosha County roadways. "Keeping our roadways safe for all, especially our students and school buses, is a priority for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department," the release said.
Today's mugshots: May 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Keondra M. Baskin
Keondra M. Baskin, 600 block of N. Memorial Drive, Racine, physical abuse of child, obstructing an officer.
Jacquelyn L. Brewer
Jacquelyn L. Brewer, 1000 Main St., Racine, uttering a forgery, concealing stolen property (between $5,000 and $10,000), misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping.
Arden Norman Davidson
Arden Norman Davidson, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Esmeralda E. Gonzalez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Esmeralda E. Gonzalez, 3300 block of Daisy Lane, Racine, uttering a forgery, fraud against a financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
William Alexander Kirksey
William Alexander Kirksey (a.k.a. Pistol Pete), 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Donta J. Martin
Donta J. Martin, 1900 block of Deane Blvd., Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct.
Quevon J. McKinnie
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Quevon J. McKinnie, Milwaukee, possession of THC.
Joshua Isiah Morris
Joshua Isiah Morris, 4500 block of Taylor Ave., Racine, first degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm.
Timothy D. Moseley
Timothy D. Moseley, Sturtevant, stalking.
Crystal A. Santos
Crystal A. Santos, 2600 block of Charles St., Racine, physical abuse of child.
Orlando A. Santos
Orlando A. Santos, 2600 block of Charles St., Racine, physical abuse of child.
Phillip A. Scales
Phillip A. Scales, 1600 block of Holmes Ave., Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keisha Marie Farrington
Keisha Marie Farrington, 1400 block of 12th St., Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Kevin M. La Gosh
Kevin M. La Gosh, Milwaukee, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take greater than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jasmine B. Mitchell
Jasmine B. Mitchell, Milwaukee, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take greater than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer.
Nicholas T. Stadler
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nicholas T. Stadler, 4300 block of Quiet Valley Ct., Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
