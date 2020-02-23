Valentine's Day shooting nearly killed boy, 16

The passenger in the vehicle that day was the boy who has since been in the ICU at Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in Wauwatosa, an aunt who has been at the hospital every day since, said Sunday. She requested not to be named because of concern for her safety.

“We want it to be known: He was not the purchaser; he did not set up the deal; we don’t even know if he knew there was fake money involved,” the aunt said, because her nephew was still in the induced coma as of Sunday afternoon.

“He was a passenger in a vehicle — nothing more.”

The boy’s ordeal

The boy’s aunt said that after the boy was shot in the left side of his back, he was first taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital where a chest tube was inserted.

He was then taken by Flight for Life to Children’s Wisconsin where the boy underwent emergency surgery immediately upon arrival. Three more chest tubes were inserted, as well as a breathing tube when doctors put him into a medically induced coma in the ICU.

The first surgery was exploratory, the aunt said.

The second occurred when the boy’s temperature spiked to 103 degrees and doctors suspected infection, she continued.