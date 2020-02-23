Valentine's Day shooting nearly killed boy, 16

RACINE — The alleged decision of a man to shoot at a car after reportedly being handed counterfeit bills has changed the life of a 16-year-old boy — and nearly snatched it away.
Since being struck in the back by a bullet during the Valentine’s Day incident, the boy has spent all but the first hour or two in the intensive-care unit at Children’s Wisconsin hospital. He has been through four surgeries and counting while under a medically induced coma.
And for a while, doctors were telling the family to prepare for his very possible death.
According to a criminal complaint filed Friday, the boy was a passenger in a car on Feb. 14, when alleged marijuana seller Jerred Townsend, 18, realized he had been paid by two other occupants of that car with counterfeit money, according to the Racine Police Department. The incident allegedly occurred in the parking lot of a Marathon Gas station at 3024 Rapids Drive.
After Townsend realized he had been paid with fake money, he reportedly chased after the car with the three occupants and fired at the vehicle at least three times, striking a passenger in the backseat.
On Friday, Townsend was charged in Racine County Circuit Court with: three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon; intent to deliver marijuana, a felony; and one count of first-degree reckless injury, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years of imprisonment.
The passenger in the vehicle that day was the boy who has since been in the ICU at Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in Wauwatosa, an aunt who has been at the hospital every day since, said Sunday. She requested not to be named because of concern for her safety.
“We want it to be known: He was not the purchaser; he did not set up the deal; we don’t even know if he knew there was fake money involved,” the aunt said, because her nephew was still in the induced coma as of Sunday afternoon.
“He was a passenger in a vehicle — nothing more.”
The boy’s ordeal
The boy’s aunt said that after the boy was shot in the left side of his back, he was first taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital where a chest tube was inserted.
He was then taken by Flight for Life to Children’s Wisconsin where the boy underwent emergency surgery immediately upon arrival. Three more chest tubes were inserted, as well as a breathing tube when doctors put him into a medically induced coma in the ICU.
The first surgery was exploratory, the aunt said.
The second occurred when the boy’s temperature spiked to 103 degrees and doctors suspected infection, she continued.
“Then they realized that a good portion of his pancreas had died,” she said, and at that point doctors thought he might die. The bullet, which lodged in the boy’s left hip, did not pierce any major organs, the aunt said, but many were compromised and bruised, in particular his pancreas. His injuries also include fractured ribs, and doctors left the bullet in the hip, deeming its removal too risky.
Doctors did not close the boy’s torso after the second surgery, the aunt said.
On Thursday, they cleaned out the body cavity again, she said.
Will face more surgery
Saturday, the boy had his fourth surgery during which doctors cleaned out the body again, and that time did close the muscle part of his stomach. “But he was still too swollen to close all the way,” she said.
However, that was still relatively good news, she added. Doctors also removed the boy’s chest tubes on Saturday. They began weaning him from the coma-inducing drugs and were hoping to remove his breathing tube within the next few days.
The boy was also starting to show small signs of awareness, the aunt said. “He’s getting very spirited and agitated.”
However, his ordeal is far from finished, she said. Because part of the pancreas was destroyed, he faces an eight-hour operation at some point, to reroute his small intestine.
“He will eat through a feeding tube till that surgery takes place, which could be up to a year,” she said.
The aunt said about the boy’s “parents are literally living there (at the hospital),” and none of them had been to work since her nephew’s hospitalization.
She said, “It’s torn our world apart.”