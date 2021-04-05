Vaccinations underway for Wisconsin's prisoners

Vaccinations against COVID-19 are underway in Wisconsin’s prisons, with the first administered doses being reported in late March.
As of Monday, the Racine Correctional Institution/Sturtevant Transitional Facility, 9351 Rayne Road, has administered more vaccine doses (170) to prisoners than any other Wisconsin prison, according to Department of Corrections data. On Friday, fewer than 70 doses were reported to have been administered there.
The Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center, located in the Town of Dover immediately west of Union Grove, is reporting 63 doses administered as of Monday.
DOC reports that it is prioritizing giving vaccines to inmates who are older and/or have pre-existing health conditions that would make them more susceptible to die if they were to fall ill from the novel coronavirus.
The Racine Youthful Correctional Facility, 1501 Albert St., is reporting just one dose administered; that facility’s population is made up entirely of males ages 18-24.
The Department of Corrections manages 37 institutions and vaccinations have begun at 29 of them; 1,382 Wisconsin prisoners have received at least one dose as of Monday, according to DOC data.
Data on how many prison staff members have been vaccinated have not been provided by the DOC.
The state Department of Health Services provides vaccines to the DOC.
COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin’s prisons have dropped significantly since deadly mass outbreaks were reported last fall.
On one day in November there were more than 328 active COVID-19 cases at the Racine Correctional Institution. As of Monday, there were only 25 active cases among prisoners across the state; however, 35 total prisoners are in isolation because of COVID and 1,005 are in quarantine. The total of confirmed positive tests in Wisconsin’s prisons since the start of the pandemic, according to the DOC, is 10,929.
The Waupun Correctional Institution and Oshkosh Correctional Institution both reported four deaths related to COVID-19, and two were reported at the Racine Correctional Institution. A total of 26 were reported across the state. Those numbers, however, were not confirmed by the state until late February, months after the first coronavirus-related prison deaths.
“We have been fortunate to see much lower COVID-19 numbers in our institutions after the fall surge of cases across Wisconsin, and vaccination is the next step in further reducing those numbers,” DOC Secretary Kevin Carr said in a statement. “We are working with Wisconsin DHS and will vaccinate those in our care as quickly as possible, per DHS eligibility guidelines and availability of vaccine.”
Inmates are not required to be vaccinated, although Carr said “we have been sharing information with persons in our care about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine, and encouraging vaccination for their own health and safety, as well as that of our staff and the communities where our facilities are located.”