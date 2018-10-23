RACINE — A fire in a vacant two-story building caused approximately $30,000 in damage Tuesday morning.
A first-floor apartment in the building, in the 1600 block of Sixth Street, caught fire just after 8:30 a.m., the Racine Fire Department reported.
The department stated that the fire was under investigation, as of Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was quickly extinguished, according to the RFD.
According to a press release, "There is significant water damage (in the apartment) and the home is uninhabitable in that section of the building."
No injuries were reported.
