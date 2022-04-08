Vacant Racine building a total loss after fire early Friday morning

RACINE — A vacant Uptown Racine building burned down between Thursday night and Friday morning.

The first was initially reported at 12:39 a.m. when a passerby called 911 after seeing smoke coming out of 1445 Junction Ave., the Racine Fire Department reported.

Six RFD vehicles including three fire engines responded to the blaze, along with 21 firefighters, the RFD said in a release. "First arriving companies encountered heavy smoke and fire conditions in a vacant, boarded-up building used to store party rental supplies such as tents, bouncy houses, tables, chairs, etc. Fire Command ordered all firefighters to remain on the exterior of the building with concern for structural stability. Defensive operations continued into the early morning hours."

Long ago, possibly as early as 1897, the building had been a hotel. It later was considered to become a home for homeless men and for a time starting in 1979 was an office for Society's Assets, a local nonprofit that supports those who have disabilities with living independently in southeastern Wisconsin.

But it has been vacant for years, used as storage for "party rental supplies such as tents, bouncy houses, tables, chairs, etc." according to the RFD. The owner of the building in county property records is listed as "Ty Charles."

The property value was assessed for less than $40,000.

According to the RFD: "Damage estimates are a total loss equal to the building’s assessed value of $22,600 and $50,000 of contents."

As of Friday afternoon, the cause of the fire was still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Besides the RFD, the Racine Fire Bells and Racine Police Department also responded to the scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0