Vacant High St. building damaged by fire Monday

High Street fire

Firefighters are shown after battling a fire that spread to a second-floor platform on the 600 block of High Street Monday.

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — A vacant building under construction caught fire Monday afternoon on Racine's north side.

No construction workers were inside the building, 626 High St., at the time the fire was reported, the Racine Fire Department said.

The RFD said that the initial call was someone reporting "smoke and flames coming from the back of the building."

The fire had spread to a second-floor platform on the exterior of the home, and the "the initial attack was made from the ground followed by additional firefighters entering the building behind the fire," the RFD said in a release Tuesday morning.

No firefighters were injured while battling the blaze.

The RFD said seven fire apparatus, a command vehicle and a fire investigator responded, as did the Racine Police Department.

The investigation of the fire is ongoing.

High Street fire

Police and firefighters respond to the 600 block of High Street Monday.

"If you notice active fire at any building, do not act on the fire yourself, but rather avoid the building and call 911 for assistance," the RFD said.

With questions regarding fire safety, contact the Racine Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau by calling 262-635-7915.

Damage to the structure was estimated to cost $25,000. There was no damage to contents due to there being no contents inside, the RFD said.

The Journal Times' archives indicate that 626 High St. previous had decades ago been home to Elmer's Tavern and Interiors by Domiani and Rosera, and more recently Morfia's Bait ShopAppliances Plus and The House of Photography.

