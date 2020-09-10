UW-Parkside art lecturer charged for narcotic possession after erratic driving on interstate

The man driving the vehicle, identified as Grant, told officers was headed to work at UW-Parkside from his house in Milwaukee. He said he had been an art professor there for three years, according to the complaint. Grant said he was attempting to follow his GPS while driving.

Grant was arrested for OWI after field sobriety tests were performed and then was taken to the hospital for a blood draw. When an officer searched Grant, “a small, green glass vial with an eye dropper” was found, according to the complaint.

The criminal complaint stated that Grant told deputies the vial contained Clonazepam, a medication used for seizures. Deputies reported they also found one orange, oval shaped pill located in Grant’s front pocket. It was identified as a form of Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine, a medication used for ADHD, thus making it a schedule II narcotic drug.