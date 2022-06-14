UPDATES: Semi v. tanker crash in central Racine County

YORKVILLE — A crash that appears to have involved a tanker truck and a semi-truck on Highway 11 east of Union Grove has sent black smoke billowing into the sky, visible from miles around.

The extent of injuries and cause of the crash is unknown at the time.

Brittany Grimm, who lives in the area, said she heard "One huge explosion, then seven or eight smaller ones" at around 10:45 a.m.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to "please avoid the area." Highway 11 is expected to be shut down east of Union Grove and west of the interstate "for an extended period of time," the Sheriff's Office said.

Photos and video from the scene shows a semi-truck with a flatbed trailer completely engulfed and destroyed by flames in a farm field to the south side of Highway 11, with a tanker truck on its side about 100 feet away from the semi, also on the south side of the highway in front of a home.

This story will be updated.

