UPDATES: Mexican grocer reportedly broken into in Kenosha; National Guard has been called in

In a public message, the Kenosha Police Department said "For the public's safety please comply with the order and remain home. If you are not at home please go home."

Hundreds of protesters marched through Kenosha, carrying signs decrying police brutality and chanting for hours throughout the afternoon. The protest was entirely peaceful until after 6 p.m.

"It was peaceful the whole time. Nobody was trying to fight the police or anything," said one of the demonstrators, a man in his 20s from Kenosha. "I was just out there supporting my city, that black lives matter and all lives matter ... Everybody was out there, every race, everybody supporting the cause."

Scanner reports indicated that a peaceful protest turned violent sometime after 6 p.m., with some demonstrators throwing rocks at officers.

While the protest was ongoing Sgt. Malecki of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said that law enforcement vehicles "are trying to control the flow. We are in no way trying to hinder" the protesters.