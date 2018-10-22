CALEDONIA — Michelle Martin, who was killed in a freak tree-falling accident Saturday, was praised by her former employer, Dan Johnson, Monday as elegant, charismatic and a linchpin of his businesses.
Martin was killed and her husband, William Martin, 51, was hospitalized after a tree fell on their vehicle Saturday morning, according to Caledonia Police. The accident occurred at about 10:37 a.m. in the 9800 block of Four Mile Road. High winds at the time knocked over the tree, according to Caledonia Police Lt. Gary Larsen.
The accident happened while the two were driving west on Four Mile Road.
"As they were driving a tree just fell right on top of their car," Larsen said.
Michelle Martin of Racine was 52. William Martin is a math teacher at Horlick High School.
Michelle Martin was one of three key businesspeople for Dan Johnson, owner of Danny’s Meats & Catering, 1317 Four Mile Road; and Catering by Danny at the Hickory Hall, 5844 Douglas Ave. Along with Operations Manager Kandi Lemmons and Johnson himself, they comprised the “tripod” that supported the business, he said Monday.
Martin had started part-time for Johnson five years ago and grown into the position of his catering manager/coordinator.
Martin had done it all on her way to that position, Johnson said. In the beginning, she would come in on Sundays to bake bread.
“She was always stepping up to the plate,” Johnson said. “She would do it all, waitressing or the dishwasher.
“She had such a wonderful, charismatic personality,” he said. “She was very elegant in everything that she did.”
“We gave her more and more responsibility,” Johnson said, as Martin expanded to full-time and took over all of his Facebook posting, website work, the newsletter and helping to answer emails. That led to Martin taking over the catering bookings; she met with clients, arranged tastings and coordinated that area.
“She really pounded the pavement to expand our catering,” Johnson said, and became the front person for that part of the Danny’s business.
“She had a personality that was infectious,” Johnson said. Martin also became a good friend of his wife, Kris Johnson.
Johnson said he talked with Martin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, an off day for her, about two outdoor catering jobs for weddings that were scheduled for that day, in view of the bad weather and strong winds.
Later, about 4:30 that afternoon, Johnson said he was hearing rumors from his staff that Martin had died in a terrible accident. He passed them off as baseless until his wife told him it was true. She hadn’t wanted to tell him until his catering jobs were finished that day.
Johnson described the mood at Danny’s on Monday: “It’s pretty blue, pretty blue. We’re definitely all very saddened.”
As of Monday afternoon, Larsen said William Martin was in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
In a statement, Racine Unified said, "Horlick High School and RUSD students and staff offer our heartfelt condolences and our support to Mr. Martin and his family right now."