RACINE

UPDATED: Two juveniles in custody after firearm discharged inside Racine school

RACINE — Two juveniles are in custody after a Friday incident in which a firearm was discharged in a bathroom at Jerstad-Agerholm School, 3535 LaSalle St. There were no injuries in the incident.

The Racine Police Department was dispatched on a report of a weapons violation. Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, RPD's public information officer, said that upon their arrival, officers learned a student had brought a firearm to school, and that the firearm had been discharged into the floor of a bathroom.

The Racine County Human Services Department was notified of the incident, Wilcox said. The investigation by RPD is ongoing.

Stacy Tapp, chief of Communication and Community Engagement, said by email the "school and district administration are working with the RPD to complete this investigation."

"We are committed to ensuring our schools remain safe and positive places for students and staff every day," she added.

