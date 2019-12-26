UPDATED: Suspect sought in fatal Wind Lake area shooting

TOWN OF NORWAY — The man shot in an incident reported near Gary's Wind Lake Bar, 25716 W. Loomis Road, died from his wounds, according to Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.

"This is certainly a tragedy," Schmaling said during a press conference at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The incident was reported by multiple callers at 6:28 p.m. on Thursday. Schmaling said the suspect approached the residence on the 25700 block of West Loomis Road, "aggressively."

"Smashing into a vehicle that was parked in the driveway, firing multiple rounds into the home and then ultimately gaining forced entry into that home," Schmaling told reporters. "And firing again more rounds at individuals in that residence and ultimately striking one of them multiple times."

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Troy Hoffmann, fled the scene in a 2009 white Toyota Sienna with the Wisconsin license plate AFV 9734. He was reportedly headed east on Loomis Road.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schmaling cautioned that anyone who sees Hoffmann or his vehicle should not approach him but call 911.

"He is armed. He is dangerous," Schmaling said.