UPDATED: Suspect sought in fatal Wind Lake area shooting

TOWN OF NORWAY — The man shot in an incident reported near Gary's Wind Lake Bar, 25716 W. Loomis Road, died from his wounds, according to Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.
"This is certainly a tragedy," Schmaling said during a press conference at 10 p.m. on Thursday.
The incident was reported by multiple callers at 6:28 p.m. on Thursday. Schmaling said the suspect approached the residence on the 25700 block of West Loomis Road, "aggressively."
"Smashing into a vehicle that was parked in the driveway, firing multiple rounds into the home and then ultimately gaining forced entry into that home," Schmaling told reporters. "And firing again more rounds at individuals in that residence and ultimately striking one of them multiple times."
The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Troy Hoffmann, fled the scene in a 2009 white Toyota Sienna with the Wisconsin license plate AFV 9734. He was reportedly headed east on Loomis Road.
Schmaling cautioned that anyone who sees Hoffmann or his vehicle should not approach him but call 911.
"He is armed. He is dangerous," Schmaling said.
Schmaling said the victim was struck multiple times. Deputies administered first aid and used multiple tourniquets. The victim was transported to Ascension Southeast Wisconsin hospital in Franklin where he was pronounced dead.
Other individuals were in the residence with the victim but were able to escape. No other injuries were reported. The victim's identity was not disclosed.
"I want to express our condolences to the victim’s family at this hour," said Schmaling. "This is certainly a tragedy for our community, coming off the heels of Christmas."
