UPDATED: Social media trend falsely threatens school safety in Racine County and nationally

RACINE — A social media trend includes vaguely threatening school violence, forcing schools across the nation to respond to threats as if they are real even if they are most likely fake. That trend has now reached multiple Racine County schools and police departments.
Burlington High School received several tips from concerned community members on Tuesday night that they had heard of vague threats alluding to school violence. The district, according to Spokesperson Julie Thomas, quickly coordinated with the Burlington Police Department to verify that it was not a viable threat and that students were safe to attend classes Wednesday.
"Within 12 hours, BASD administration and Burlington Police Department were able to identify the post's originator, who resides in the state of Rhode Island. The original post/incident was completely outside of BASD and coincidentally involved a student with the same name as a BASD student," said a district communication to families.
The investigation, according to Thomas, also revealed that the post was related to a social media trend originating on the popular social media app, TikTok. The trend involves a vague picture that alludes to possible school violence on Dec. 17.
A notice to Waterford elementary school families described the post as "a threat to school safety 'for every school in the USA, even elementary,' on Friday, December 17 ... While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously."
The letter, from Waterford Graded School District Administrator Ed Brzinski, continued: "Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children's social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online. If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member or trusted adult right away."
On Thursday, a Baltimore Fox TV affiliate reported: "According to police, the original TikTok challenge was for students to skip school on Dec. 17 and at some point, the challenge was changed to a school shooting threat."
This trend is not unique to Burlington, or even Wisconsin, as schools across the nation have reported similar situations this week. On Wednesday morning, according to Racine Unified School District Spokesperson Stacy Tapp, RUSD began to catch wind of the rumors, and later had a couple of anonymous callers making threats, which the district was able to confirm were not credible.
"We did receive some anonymous calls this afternoon, and I know we got a couple and so did another district, but we were able to identify rather quickly where those calls came from were able to address it," Tapp said. "So in that situation, we were able to address the person or persons responsible, but I believe that it stems from the TikTok challenge."
Racine-based Siena Catholic Schools, although it did not receive a threat, communicated with families after getting word from from the Milwaukee Archdiocese. While Siena had no active threats, Chief Advancement Officer Kimberly Gardner said it was important to communicate with families.
"In the climate that we're in right now, we take all of those threats seriously, and felt it was important to let our families our faculty and staff know that we are aware of this," Gardner said.
At the beginning of the school year, school administrations faced challenges arising from other TikTok trends, including one where students stole soap dispensers from bathrooms. The current threat, Tapp said, likely was born out of those earlier trends.
While none of the threats appear to be legitimate, districts have communicated that they are taking them seriously and are in communication with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of students. Districts also are asking families to speak with their students about social media and the seriousness of the situation.
"But we felt it was a good opportunity to not only talk to families, but hopefully, families will talk to their students about online behavior, and the importance of understanding that threats and things like that can really cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for a number of people," Gardner said.
