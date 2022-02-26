UPDATED | Roof at least partially collapsed during Anthony Lane apartment fire

RACINE — No fatalities were reported after an apartment fire filled the sky with smoke across several blocks before dawn Saturday.

Three firefighters sustained "minor injuries," the Racine Fire Department reported.

The fire started before 11 p.m. Friday at 2306 Anthony Lane (formerly Jacato Drive).

Multiple fire departments — including Caledonia, South Shore and Oak Creek — were called in to help the Racine Fire Department fight the blaze.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross report they are assisting residents from two of the units, and are trying to get in touch with those from the other 14 units; those in need of assistance can call 800-236-8680, then dial 9.

Already in 2022, the Red Cross has assisted more than 600 people displaced by more than 145 fires in just Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula.

The building sustained immense damage, with much of the roof collapsing. "Until we have access to the building, we are assuming everything is a total loss," the property manager told residents in an email, which was shared with The Journal Times. The email further states, "We will be releasing everyone from their lease agreements and deposit refunds will be processed … for those qualified for a refund."

