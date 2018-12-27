RACINE — A Racine Police Department sergeant has been placed on leave following a crash that may have involved alcohol.
Sgt. Samuel Stulo, a 16-year veteran with the Police Department, was cited for inattentive driving, failure of occupant to notify police of an accident and refusal to take a test for intoxication after arrest, online records show.
At 7:55 p.m. on Dec. 17, Racine Police responded to a crash involving injury in the 1900 block of State Street, according to a Racine Police Department release.
Police said the crash involved a member of the Racine Police Department, and it was believed that alcohol may be a factor in the accident. The investigation into the incident was taken over by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office to avoid potential conflict of interest.
Police did not name Stulo in the release. Stulo was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, Racine Police said.
Racine Police did not release any additional information about the incident.
The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.
Always ok to mention name of dirt bag such as 20 year old who drove toward a police officer, but when the cards are reverse, no name of a cop with an OWI! hmmmmm
What's a "police member"?? Officer, clerk, Detective, etc?
Another reason why there should be no "sealed records" or "closed door personnel meetings". Every taxpayer should have full access to personnel records, disciplinary actions, salary information, etc. If public workers don't like it - don't work for me and take my money!
I missed in the article where it says the records are sealed in this case. Submit an open records request and when the time is right, you will get whatever you are searching for. Stop being a lazy whiner.
Of coarse they don’t release name. But if it was someone accused that want part of good old Boyd network then they print it weekly. Obvious police state. Back the badge...at all costs...even when it protects criminal cops.
Ah, that pesky grammar... Might want to study before posting.
Im sure getting paid while not working. Way to go RPD!
