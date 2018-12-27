Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — A Racine Police Department sergeant has been placed on leave following a crash that may have involved alcohol.

Sgt. Samuel Stulo, a 16-year veteran with the Police Department, was cited for inattentive driving, failure of occupant to notify police of an accident and refusal to take a test for intoxication after arrest, online records show.

At 7:55 p.m. on Dec. 17, Racine Police responded to a crash involving injury in the 1900 block of State Street, according to a Racine Police Department release.

Police said the crash involved a member of the Racine Police Department, and it was believed that alcohol may be a factor in the accident. The investigation into the incident was taken over by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office to avoid potential conflict of interest.

Police did not name Stulo in the release. Stulo was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, Racine Police said.

Racine Police did not release any additional information about the incident.

The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.

