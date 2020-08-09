UPDATED: One dead in Douglas Avenue shooting

RACINE — An adult male victim was found deceased by the Racine Police Department when they responded to a shots fired complaint to the 1700 block of Douglas Avenue Saturday around 10:17 p.m.
It appeared that the victim had sustained a gunshot wound, according to the news release. While an adult male suspect is in custody, the identities of the victim and suspect are being withheld pending further investigation.
Another death on Douglas Avenue is still under investigation from just over a week ago. The male victim was found to be in a disturbance with another male prior to police being called.
Anyone with information about these crimes is being urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
David Patrick Casper
David Patrick Casper, 600 block of Aber Drive, Waterford, possession of narcotic drugs, obstructing an officer.
Isaiah B Cornell
Isaiah B Cornell, 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Demare M Isom
Demare (aka Demarteeni) M Isom, 1900 block of Thurston Avenue, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mitchell T Picord
Mitchell T Picord, 5400 block of Scenery Road, Waterford, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Deshawn A Searcy
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Deshawn A Searcy, 3500 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer.
Robert C McCarter
Robert (aka Squeeze) C McCarter, 1900 block of Lawn Street, Racine, 1st degree sexual assault of a child (use or threat of force or violence), second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), pointing a firearm at another (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree sexual assault, misdemeanor battery, possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to comply with officer's attempt to take person into custody, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), felony bail jumping.
Terellus A Bolton Jr.
Terellus A Bolton Jr., 2000 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating with a restricted controlled substance in blood (1st offense, with minor child in vehicle).
Steven L Balistreri
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Steven L Balistreri, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Mark J Mikorski
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Mark J Mikorski, 4100 block of North Main Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse assessments).
David J Guerrero
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David J Guerrero, 700 block of South Marquette Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
