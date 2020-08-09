UPDATED: One dead in Douglas Avenue shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — An adult male victim was found deceased by the Racine Police Department when they responded to a shots fired complaint to the 1700 block of Douglas Avenue Saturday around 10:17 p.m.

It appeared that the victim had sustained a gunshot wound, according to the news release. While an adult male suspect is in custody, the identities of the victim and suspect are being withheld pending further investigation.

Another death on Douglas Avenue is still under investigation from just over a week ago. The male victim was found to be in a disturbance with another male prior to police being called.

Anyone with information about these crimes is being urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app.

