UPDATED: One dead in Douglas Avenue shooting; suspect in custody

RACINE — An adult male was found dead by Racine Police Department officers when they responded to a shots-fired complaint in the 1700 block of Douglas Avenue at about 10:17 p.m. Saturday.

It appeared that the victim had sustained a gunshot wound, according to the news release. While an adult male suspect is in custody, the identities of the victim and suspect are being withheld, pending further investigation, police said.

A July 28 incident involving the death of another adult male on Douglas Avenue remains under investigation. In that incident, the male victim was involved in a disturbance with another male prior to police being called, Racine Police said.

Anyone with information about these crimes is being urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app.

