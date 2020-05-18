Updated: Officer-involved death under investigation in Caledonia; suspect reportedly shot himself during struggle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CALEDONIA — The state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved death Monday morning on the 4300 block of Erie Street in the Village of Caledonia.

According to a DCI press release, a Caledonia police officer was attempting to take a suspect into custody Monday when the officer and suspect got into a physical altercation. During the struggle, the suspect reportedly removed a firearm from his own waistband and turned the firearm on himself, the release stated. The subject died from those injuries at the scene.

The Caledonia Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

No law enforcement personnel or other individuals were injured during the incident, the DCI reported. The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave, a standard practice in law enforcement in officer-involved deaths.

DCI officials said they are continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of the incident, and will turn investigative reports over to the Racine County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

No additional details were immediately available Monday. Caledonia Police referred all inquires to DCI and did not return messages to confirm the time and location of the incident.

Village Police Chief Christopher Botsch did post the following on the village’s Facebook page: “Due to the sensitive nature of this incident, please remember to be civil towards each other when using social media and we again thank the community for their support.”

