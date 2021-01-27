UPDATED: Man found sleeping in car at gas station charged with 7th OWI

ROCHESTER — A man found sleeping in his car at a gas station in Rochester was charged with his seventh operating while intoxicated offense, a felony.
According to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, a concerned citizen called Racine County Communications Center on Tuesday after 11:20 a.m. to report a male sleeping in the driver’s seat of his running vehicle. The citizen also was reportedly concerned to see beer cans in the vehicle, which was parked at the Millgate General Store, located at 151 Millgate Drive.
Upon deputies' arrival, they found Anthony J. Plishka, a 61-year-old from Yorkville, in the vehicle. The engine was reportedly running and the vehicle lights were on.
A deputy on scene reported that Plishka had bloodshot eyes and smelled of "intoxicants." The deputy also reported seeing an unopened can of Miller High Life in the front console, an empty can in the passenger seat and two additional unopened cans in the back seat.
After waking Plishka, deputies reported observing "numerous signs of impairment." According to the release, Plishka underwent field sobriety tests, which "indicated he was impaired."
Plishka reportedly told deputies "that he was doing good," but that he appeared "delirious" because he had been working so much "trying to get ahead."
On account of his six prior OWI convictions, Plishka was subject to a .02 blood alcohol content (BAC) restriction.
Although a breath test reportedly showed only a .01 BAC and the results of blood test are still pending, the criminal complaint stated "Based on a totality of the circumstances being the defendant passed out in a running vehicle, the unopened and opened intoxicants in his vehicle, the inability to wake him by opening the car door, his bloodshot eyes, his lethargic speech, his admittance of taking prescription medications and consuming intoxicating beverages, his confusion in recounting his day, his unsteady demeanor exiting the vehicle, and his performance on the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test, the deputy placed Plishka under arrest for Operating While Impaired 7th Offense."
Online court records show that Plishka is facing multiple open vehicle violations, none of which are criminal, for operating without a license on Oct. 22, and operating while suspended and operating without insurance on Nov. 18. His sixth OWI conviction came in 2014, for which he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
He also pleaded guilty to possession of open intoxicants in a vehicle, a forfeiture filed in October.