UPDATED: Man found sleeping in car at gas station charged with 7th OWI

ROCHESTER — A man found sleeping in his car at a gas station in Rochester was charged with his seventh operating while intoxicated offense, a felony.

According to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, a concerned citizen called Racine County Communications Center on Tuesday after 11:20 a.m. to report a male sleeping in the driver’s seat of his running vehicle. The citizen also was reportedly concerned to see beer cans in the vehicle, which was parked at the Millgate General Store, located at 151 Millgate Drive.

Upon deputies' arrival, they found Anthony J. Plishka, a 61-year-old from Yorkville, in the vehicle. The engine was reportedly running and the vehicle lights were on.

A deputy on scene reported that Plishka had bloodshot eyes and smelled of "intoxicants." The deputy also reported seeing an unopened can of Miller High Life in the front console, an empty can in the passenger seat and two additional unopened cans in the back seat.

After waking Plishka, deputies reported observing "numerous signs of impairment." According to the release, Plishka underwent field sobriety tests, which "indicated he was impaired."