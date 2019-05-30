You are the owner of this article.
Updated: Man arrested for fatal North Bay Drive stabbing

RACINE — A 39-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection to a death on North Bay Drive that police are calling a homicide.

A domestic disturbance occurred at approximately 12:49 a.m. Thursday in duplex in the 3800 block of North Bay Drive. The incident resulted in a 35-year-old man being stabbed to death, police said in a release issued Thursday afternoon.

A 36-year-old woman was also injured and is in critical condition, police said. 

Racine Police investigators were actively searching for the offender, identified as Lapiate Boone; however, he was and taken into custody, police said. There were children in the home but they are safe and unharmed, police said.

Online records show that Boone has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and attempted first-degree intentional homicide with modifiers, for use of a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse.

Witness speaks

Death investigation

A Racine Police squad and the Racine Police Major Crimes Unit sit outside a duplex that is roped off with crime scene tape on Thursday morning. The scene was the site of an incident that left a man dead and woman hospitalized, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed Thursday.

Devin Smrekar, 23, who lives in the Barclay Apartments in the 3800 block of North Main Street near the scene, said that he was up late last night. At around 1 a.m., he said he and his girlfriend had just gotten into bed when they heard noise.

He said when he muted his television, he said, was the sound of someone screaming for their life. "Someone was in danger," Smrekar said. 

Smrekar said he thought he heard a child yelling "Daddy, please stop, daddy, please, no." He then got on the floor because he was afraid of stray bullets and called 911.

A woman who said she lives in the building wrote in the North Bay group on Nextdoor.com, a neighborhood information site, that two people were stabbed and that she heard screaming.

Reach out

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information about this crime. Witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

