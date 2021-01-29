UPDATED: Man and woman charged after 50+ pounds of drugs worth $40,000 were allegedly found in home

RACINE — A 20-year-old Racine resident was allegedly found to have more than 50 pounds of assorted drugs worth about $40,000 in his home, many of which resembled candy and most of which involved marijuana. A woman who was also in the home, where a 1-year-old was also found by law enforcement when they carried out a search warrant there, is facing criminal charges.
According to a criminal complaint and a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office:
On Tuesday, an agent was contacted by an inspector from the U.S. Postal Service regarding a suspicious package. The package was addressed to 19-year-old Ashley L. Hansen of the 1100 block of Marquette Street.
Agents with the Racine County Metro Drug Unit executed a search warrant on Wednesday at around 11 a.m. Inside, they found Hansen and 20-year-old Anthony E. Luna with a 1-year-old child. There was also glass pipe in the living room with marijuana in it.
Racine County Human Services Department was contacted and responded under the drug endangered children protocol. The child was removed from the home and turned over to family members, a release said.
During the search, agents also reported finding:
- 3,394 grams (7.5 pounds) of green marijuana
- 46.5 pounds of assorted marijuana edibles
- 53 marijuana vape cartridges
- 5 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms)
- Five plastic bags with THC in them weighing 177 grams
- 20 packages of around 3.5 grams of THC in each
- Three packages of THC in Luna’s coat pocket weighing 29 grams
- 50 vape cartridges containing a gram of THC each
- Three vape cartridges in the car weighing 1 gram each
- A black plastic jar with 70 grams of THC in it
- 23 pre-rolled THC blunts each weighing 2 grams
- Packaging materials, a digital scale, a food saver vacuum sealer and numerous labels/THC stickers
- One box of 9 millimeter ammunition
An agent who spoke to Luna reported that Luna claimed Hansen had “nothing to do with it” and it was all him. He said he flew to California a month ago and that’s when he picked up the items. He said he only sells to a few people.
However, Hansen allegedly said that the package they received was the first one but they were expecting another. She said she went to California with Luna but didn’t know where he got the marijuana from. She said Luna bought both of the boxes of marijuana and that he sells it, and she feels uncomfortable when people come to the house to buy from him.
Luna, of the 2300 block of Layard Avenue, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (more than 10,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place and neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur and child is under 6 years of age and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
Hansen was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC of more than 10,000 grams, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur and the child is under 6.
The estimated street value of these confiscated drugs is about $40,000, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The packaging of the marijuana edibles is very similar to candy and can be mistaken as such, which raised concern for authoritiers.
“I find it concerning this drug dealer was clearly targeting our children by distributing drugs in what resembles candy and snack packaging,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement. “I would strongly encourage parents and caregivers to carefully inspect what is in their home and in their child’s possession. Do not be deceived. Another great arrest by our relentless Racine County Sheriff’s Metro Drug Unit.”
Luna was given a $10,000 cash bond and Hansen was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Hansen has a preliminary court hearing scheduled for Feb. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
