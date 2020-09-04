UPDATED: Bank robbery investigated in Union Grove

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE — The North Shore Bank branch located in Downtown Union Grove was robbed Friday morning, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 11 a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies responded to the bank at 1101 Main St. (Highway 45) for a holdup alarm, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. While deputies were en route, the Racine County Communication Center received a 911 call from an employee at the bank who indicated that the bank had just been robbed.

The employee described the suspect as a white male, wearing a woman’s wig, blue jeans and a dark colored sweater and further indicated that the suspect fled the area on foot in a southbound direction.

According to an all-points bulletin broadcast to area police agencies, the suspect was perhaps in his 30s, about 5 feet, 7 inches to 6 feet tall. He was reportedly also wearing a a silver COVID-type mask and aviator glasses.

An extensive search of the area was conducted utilizing sheriff's personnel and a K9, but the suspect had not been located as of Friday afternoon. As a precaution, local schools were placed on lockdown for a time following the incident, The Journal Times confirmed.

No weapon presented