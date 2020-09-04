UPDATED: Bank robbery investigated in Union Grove

UNION GROVE — The North Shore Bank branch located in Downtown Union Grove was robbed Friday morning, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
Just before 11 a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies responded to the bank at 1101 Main St. (Highway 45) for a holdup alarm, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. While deputies were en route, the Racine County Communication Center received a 911 call from an employee at the bank who indicated that the bank had just been robbed.
The employee described the suspect as a white male, wearing a woman’s wig, blue jeans and a dark colored sweater and further indicated that the suspect fled the area on foot in a southbound direction.
According to an all-points bulletin broadcast to area police agencies, the suspect was perhaps in his 30s, about 5 feet, 7 inches to 6 feet tall. He was reportedly also wearing a a silver COVID-type mask and aviator glasses.
An extensive search of the area was conducted utilizing sheriff's personnel and a K9, but the suspect had not been located as of Friday afternoon. As a precaution, local schools were placed on lockdown for a time following the incident, The Journal Times confirmed.
No weapon presented
The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect entered the bank and presented a note to the bank teller demanding money.
An undisclosed amount of money was turned over to the suspect at which point the suspect left the area on foot. During the incident, no employees or citizens were injured, and no weapons were displayed or implied. There is no indication that there of any active threat to Union Grove or surrounding communities resulting from the incident, the Sheriff's Office reported.
Sheriff's investigators on scene requested that the FBI be notified about the situation, a standard practice with bank robberies.
The Sheriff's Office shared grainy surveillance camera images of the suspect with the media and posted them on its Facebook page.
The investigation was ongoing as of Friday afternoon and anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about this case is encouraged to contact Investigator Luell at 262-886-8443 and reference case number 20-43971. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Racine County at 262-636-9330 or via the P3 app.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Marilyn A Burgess
Marilyn A Burgess, 1100 block of Racine Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, disorderly conduct, intentional use of oleoresin device causing bodily harm, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Devante D Jones
Devante D Jones, 1300 block Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sierra K Lawson
Sierra K Lawson, 300 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Deandre D Anderson
Deandre (aka Webby) D Anderson, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Brandon S Dunk
Brandon S Dunk, 5000 block Maryland Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Gilbert M Hinojosa Jr.
Gilbert M Hinojosa Jr., Unknown, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).
Anthony A McNeil
Anthony A McNeil, 900 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Jose A Serra Jr.
Jose (aka Jo Jo) A Serra Jr., 1500 block of Owen Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Kahlil D Snow
Kahlil D Snow, 2200 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Carnell D Taylor
Carnell D Taylor, Zion, Illinois, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by outstate felon.
Hugh F Wilson Jr.
Hugh F Wilson Jr., 3200 block of 91st Street, Sturtevant, felony bail jumping.
Earl C Yoakum
Earl C Yoakum, 5900 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.
