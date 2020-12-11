UPDATED | 'A true hero': Family speaks out at sentencing of John Hetland's killer

Hunter said he could not forgive Ward at this point and added that Ward’s own poor choices were responsible for where he ended up in life.

Both Hunter and Shelly LeGath, Officer Hetland's sister, each asked that the defendant be sentenced without the possibility of parole so he could never again hurt someone. Both spoke to the enormity of their loss, noting Officer Hetland was someone others could always depend on.

“The community lost a leader, an advocate and a true hero,” LeGath said.

She added when John Hetland made the decision to intervene during the robbery, it was a decision he made every day as a police officer: To serve and protect.

“There was no way that John could turn and walk out of that bar that night,” LeGath said.

'Heroes amongst us'

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley, the prosecutor in the case, said he got to know John Hetland, through his many friends, family, and co-workers.

“What he did on this day, it reminds us in these troubled and difficult days and times, there are still literally heroes amongst us,” Graveley said.