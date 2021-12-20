UPDATED: $4,000 reward offered for return of Bruno, the adopted dog reported stolen from Jellystone Park

CALEDONIA — What was supposed to be a joyous holiday night out ended in heartbreak for one area family.

Jamie Soto, who had lived in Racine before moving to St. Francis over the summer, went to see the Christmas Carnival of Lights at Jellystone Park Friday with two friends and her two sons, ages 12 and 13. They went inside the Ember Lodge before one of her boys ran back out to the car — a 2014 Land Rover LR2 that was left running without the keys inside to keep the family's adopted 10-month-old Boston terrier, Bruno, warm — to get quarters in order to play arcade games, Soto said. But then he forgot the keys in the car.

When they left the lodge, the Land Rover — which Soto said she bought just last month — and Bruno were gone.

“My son is so heartbroken. He thinks it’s his fault," Soto said in a Monday morning phone interview. “I just want to have the dog back. The car is nothing.”

"Some miscreant decided they needed the family's Land Rover more than they did. Bruno and the Land Rover are still missing," stated a Monday morning Facebook post from the Caledonia Police Department.

Soto said that she has not been able to see footage of the alleged theft, but that police said they have been able to review it.

They have no idea what happened to the car or Bruno since.

“Is he in the cold? Did they throw him out the window?” Soto wondered.

Reward offered Jamie Soto is offering a $4,000 reward for the return of Bruno. Contact her at 414-403-5442.

Bruno was last seen wearing a red and gray Spider-Man sweater, the CPD said. He is black and white in color, with brown specks.

"The family is devastated by the loss of Bruno and would love to be reunited with him before Christmas," the CPD's post said. "The vehicle can be replaced, but Bruno holds a special meaning for them."

In a text to a reporter Monday afternoon, Soto said "I wanna believe he's coming back but don't have hope."

This report comes less than two weeks after a vehicle with two children inside, a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old, was reported stolen Dec. 8 from outside a store in Racine; the two children were found safe later that day and the alleged car thief, a 15-year-old, was arrested the next day.

Information about the theft can be shared with investigators anonymously through Racine County Crime Stoppers on Facebook or through the P3 app. Dispatch can be contacted at 262-886-2300. Detective Chris Schuster can be contacted at 262-835-4423, extension 180.

