UPDATE: Women accused of helping suspected murderer flee Wisconsin said they were afraid of him

RACINE — Two additional arrests were made on Wednesday as the search for a homicide suspect continues.

Alicia K. Sykes, 30, and Carmelita L. Walker, 34, were arrested and were charged Thursday with harboring/aiding a felon in reference to the aggravated assault of Brittany Booker and another woman on Feb. 27, 2022, allegedly committed by Terry L. Jackson Jr.

Booker was found dead in her car on Sunday, the victim of a homicide. She was the mother to six children and a beloved friend of many.

Sykes and Walker are accused of having taken Jackson to Texas after the February attack.

Jackson, 42, is the suspect in both the attack on the two women and the death of Booker. He remains at large, possibly in Chicago.

On Monday, one day after Booker was found dead, a criminal complaint states that "Walker admitted to being fully aware that Jackson was violent and wanted by police. WALKER admitted to getting a handgun on (Monday, April 25) from someone on the street to protect herself against Jackson. Walker never attempted to contact law enforcement."

Walker was contacted by police at her own residence, on the 1800 block of Geneva Street, after police executed a search warrant there, seeking Jackson. A criminal complaint states that Jackson had been at Walker's home on April 21 and April 23.

Police identified Sykes as Jackson's cousin. When she voluntarily went to the RPD Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint, she admitted that she and Walker picked Jackson up from a Wendy's in Chicago on either March 1 or March 2 before driving to Arkansas and later Texas; Jackson's brother, only identified by his initials "DJ" was also in the car.

In Texas, Jackson was dropped off at the home of someone identified by the initials "BC" on March 4, according to the complaint.

"Sykes said Jackson and his ex-wife came back to Racine shortly after he had been dropped off in Texas," the complaint continued. "Sykes said they came over to her house while in Racine. Sykes said she heard a few days later Jackson returned to Texas. Sykes admitted she never attempted to contact law enforcement about Jackson. She claimed she was scared. Sykes admitted she felt guilty and wished she would have turned him in."

Sykes and Walker are the second and third people arrested for allegedly harboring Jackson; earlier Wednesday, 24-year-old Diamond M. Hood, 24, was charged with the same crime after she allegedly drove Jackson to Chicago after the killing. She was booked into the Racine County Jail where bail was set at $10,000 cash.

Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, of the Racine Police Department, reminded the public anyone who hides a suspect in a crime may find themselves arrested.

"The Racine Police Department and the Racine County DA's Office will arrest and prosecute anyone found to have aided Jackson in either of these two incidents," Wilcox said in a written statement.

The criminal complaint filed Thursday said Jackson "remains 'on the run'" and that he "brutally murdered" Booker.

Any witnesses or citizens with any information can call U.S. Marshall Task Force Officer Mike Seeger at 262-939-2437 or Lt. Freidel of the RPD at 262-635-7761.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app using the p3 app.

Crime Stoppers has offered a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the location and arrest of Jackson.

