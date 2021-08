RACINE — One woman was shot Sunday night in Marquette Park in Racine.

She was taken via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, but is believed to be in "stable condition," according to Sgt. Chad Melby, the Racine Police Department's public information officer.

Both the Racine Police Department and Racine Fire Department were called to the scene, near the intersection of Marquette Street and Albert Street, at around 10 p.m.

