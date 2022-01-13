 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

UPDATE: Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI after crash before 6 a.m. Thursday

  • 0

YORKVILLE — A crash shut down Highway 11 eastbound near the Interstate 94 onramp, at the west frontage road, for about an hour Thursday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a Chevrolet Silverado collided with a semi-tractor trailer at around 5:36 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The driver of the Silverado, identified as a 51-year-old female, was arrested for suspected operating while intoxicated. "That was the reason for the crash," Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Wright said in an email.

By 6:38 a.m., Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies reported that the scene had been cleared.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Severe snowstorms are hitting northern and western Japan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News