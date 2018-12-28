RACINE — It could be between six and eight weeks before the results of the blood draw of the Racine police sergeant allegedly involved in an OWI hit-and-run crash are in, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
Racine Police Sgt. Samuel Stulo's blood test results, which were obtained two hours after his arrest on Dec. 17, have not been received back from the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Stulo reportedly refused initial requests to consent to an evidentiary blood draw and asked for a lawyer. Refusing to take the test is not a criminal offense, but can lead to one's license being revoked.
After a search warrant was issued, the blood draw was taken.
Stulo's attorney, Patrick Cafferty, on Thursday said the case had been referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office for consideration of charges.
Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson on Friday confirmed that she had requested that another county handle Stulo's case to avoid potential conflict of interest, but did not specify which county. Hanson said, "I can’t say who until someone agrees to take it." Due to the holidays, she said she will not know until next week which county will handle the case.
According to online records, Stulo’s initial court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Crash details
The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Dec. 17, according to the incident report. Racine police and firefighters were dispatched to the 1900 block of State Street for a report of a crash with injuries after a truck crashed into a parked vehicle.
The offending vehicle, reportedly driven by Stulo, took off north on State Street, but pulled over about 600 feet from the scene, apparently leaking oil.
At about 8:30 p.m., a Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to the scene to assist Racine investigators. The deputy reported smelling the odor of intoxicants coming from Stulo’s breath.
According to the incident report, Stulo admitted to drinking “a few beers with waters in between beers,” and showed clues of impairment after being given field sobriety tests. Stulo told officers he was looking down at his phone when he hit the parked car.
According to court records, Stulo was cited for inattentive driving, failure to notify police of an accident and for refusing to take a test for intoxication. A recommendation of charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and hit-and-run involving injury were referred to the District Attorney's Office for consideration.
Video surveillance from Montoya's Carryout, 1949 State St., shows that a driver, who appears to be Stulo, pulled over about 600 feet from where the crash occurred.
The driver got out of the car but then went back inside. Soon after, a man approaches the car, appears to speak to the driver while both are standing on State Street, and then punches the driver before police arrive, knocking the driver back into the car.
The incident report states that Stulo claimed he had been punched "for no reason" after pulling over.
George Gayton told The Journal Times that he witnessed the crash, and his aunt was injured while sitting in the car with which Stulo's vehicle collided. Gayton said that he chased after the offending vehicle and prevented the driver from leaving, but did not mention throwing a punch. Gayton could not be reached for comment Friday.
Stulo reportedly said he had come from Maxine’s, a bar located at 835 Washington Ave., not far from Police Department headquarters, after working out after work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
nice paid vacation for this alledged felon
He cannot work! now can he! would you whiners just let the process proceed... It is amazing how the sharks just leap for blood, ...You are not without fault or mistakes...but you sure cast a lot of stones... Justice is not just legal it is Gods first and foremost..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.