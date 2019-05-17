Try 3 months for $3

RAYMOND — A man died after he crashed into a construction crane Thursday morning on 7 Mile Road, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The man has been identified as Peter Kaishian, a 58-year-old man from Franklin, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne said Friday afternoon.

At 8:05 a.m. Thursday, a GMC Sierra reportedly driven by Kaishian traveling east on 7 Mile Road from the West Frontage Road crossed the center line and struck a parked Terex construction crane.

According to the DOT, Kaishian was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Froedtert Hospital by the Town of Raymond Fire Department where he was pronounced dead.

Assisting agencies included Racine Sheriff’s Office and Town of Raymond Fire Department.

Payne said Friday that he is awaiting results from the autopsy to determine Kaishian's cause of death. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.