YORKVILLE — Traffic on northbound Interstate 94 was backed up for hours Thursday morning after a fatal crash involving two semi-trucks.
The Racine County Sheriff's Office reported that a fatal accident took place at approximately 3:38 a.m. on I-94 south of Highway 11, across from Apple Holler.
The operator of the truck, who died at the scene, was later identified as Mark Gerard Verheyen, 61, of Wrightstown, a village in Brown County located southwest of Green Bay.
Both northbound lanes of I-94 were closed to traffic for several hours but were reopened by late morning.
Deputies arrived on scene to find a crash involving two semi-trailer trucks, with one of the trucks on its side. The truck was blocking both lanes and up against the median wall.
The initial investigation showed that one of the vehicles was stopped on the roadway possibly due to a flat tire. The other semi-trailer truck, driven by Verheyen, reportedly struck the stopped vehicle causing the stopped truck to flip onto its side.
The driver of the stopped semi-trailer was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, and the operator of the striking vehicle was found dead in the cab of the vehicle.
Northbound I-94 traffic was diverted off the Interstate at Highway E in Somers. Traffic on the east frontage road was only allowed northbound from highways E to 11. Traffic on the west frontage road was only allowed southbound from highways 11 to KR.
The investigation was ongoing as of Thursday afternoon.