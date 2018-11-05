RACINE — City police are investigating a homicide that occurred Monday night on the city’s north side.
At 9 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1700 block of LaSalle Street for calls of shots fired in the area.
Initial reports indicated that a woman had been shot inside a vehicle, but police radio reports updated information to state that the victim was a male, as did a friend of the victim. The friend also shared the victim’s name, but The Journal Times could not confirm the identity as of press time Monday night.
The friend said that the victim, who reportedly worked for a local assisted living facility, was in front of a house when an unidentified male approached him and shot him multiple times at close range.
Terri Anderson, who lives one block south from where the shooting occurred, said that she had stepped outside to smoke a cigarette when she heard five gunshots. Her neighbor, who identified himself only as Kevin, confirmed Anderson’s account.
Less than 500 feet away from where the shooting occurred is Small World Montessori School, 1008 High St.
Police radio reports indicated the victim had been shot in the neck and subsequent reports indicated CPR was underway. At 9:20 p.m., a Fire Department rescue squad radioed that it was leaving the scene and there was no patient being transported.
Department spokesman Sgt. Adam Malacara confirmed that a person was found deceased at the scene and that the investigation remained active as of Monday night.
“We ask that the public stay out of the area while we conduct this investigation,” Malacara said.
He said no further information would be released Monday night but said police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about the incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.
The entirety of the 1700 block of LaSalle Street was blocked off, with only law enforcement, a few civilians and residents allowed inside the crime scene tape as of 10:15 p.m. Monday.
Between 30 and 70 people congregated on the northeast corner of LaSalle and High streets, many of them crying and consoling one another.
Several people were heard saying the phrase “this doesn’t feel real.”