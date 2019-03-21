Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — A fire reported in the maintenance building at the Racine Country Club was controlled in less than 20 minutes Thursday afternoon.

At least four Racine Fire Department fire engines responded to the golf course, located at 2801 Northwestern Ave.

Scanner reports indicated that the initial emergency call came in around 1:30 p.m. By 1:45 p.m., the fire was extinguished and fire engines began leaving the scene.

John Schneider, the general manager of Racine Country Club, said that the fire was "very minor" and that staff had mostly controlled the blaze using extinguishers before RFD arrived.

“We had it pretty much taken care of," Schneider said.

No injuries were reported. 

Schneider said that staff members had been pulling an old chemical sprayer out of storage from the winter, but some spilled oil caught fire under the heat of the machine's engine.

The sprayer was damaged in the fire, but Schneider said that the Country Club was in the process of replacing it anyway.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

Load comments