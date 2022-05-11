UPDATE: U.S. Marshals issue wanted alert for suspect in Brittany Booker killing, known as "Scooter Man"

RACINE — Five-thousand dollars is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Terry "Scooter Man" L. Jackson Jr., the man accused of shooting and killing Brittany Booker, a mother of six, on Sunday, April 24.

The reward is being offered by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, in coordination with the Racine Police Department. The original reward, offered by Crime Stoppers, was $2,000.

Jackson allegedly attacked Booker and a friend of hers with a hammer on Feb. 27 on Racine's near-north side. Booker's father said his daughter lived in fear of the next attack until the day of her death.

Jackson is known to have ties to Chicago, and also allegedly fled to Texas after the hammer attack. Three women — Diamond M. Hood, Alicia K. Sykes and Carmelita L. Walker — have been charged with aiding Jackson elude arrest.

The U.S. Marshals reported Wednesday that he also has ties to northern Indiana, Arizona and Texas, in addition to the Racine area.

Jackson is 41 years old, 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has "a large distinctive tattoo with scorpion/spider arms and block lettering on his throat," according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals. Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Crimes Jackson is alleged to have committed include first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, stalking, felon in possession of a firearm, 12 counts of bail jumping, and intimidation of a victim.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information can call U.S. Marshals Task Force Officer Mike Seeger at 262-939-2437, the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Wisconsin at 414-297-3707 or Racine Police Investigator Lt. Hanns Freidel at 262-635-7761. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.