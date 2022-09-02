UPDATE: Two Racine men accused of being involved in the armed robbery of an elder

RACINE — Two Racine men have been accused of being involved in the armed robbery of an elder.

Luther Williams III, 46, of the 1200 block of LaSalle Street, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of armed robbery and physical abuse of an elder person intentionally causing bodily harm and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

Travis T. Williams Jr., 21, of the 1000 block of Hayes Avenue, was charged with felony counts of armed robbery and physical abuse of an elder person intentionally causing bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Aug. 25, officers were sent to the 1000 block of Hilker Place for a robbery.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a man who said he had been robbed and assaulted by three individuals he identified as "Ziggy," "Boatner," and "Peanut" Williams.

He said the three followed him out of the residence and "Ziggy" was armed. He pointed a gun at him and demanded his money. When he refused, "Ziggy" hit him in the face with the gun and the three went through his pockets and stole $6,400 from him. He later said Luther was the one who took the money from him and Travis was the one who provided the gun to "Ziggy".

On Wednesday, an investigator found Luther and placed him under arrest. He admitted to being present during the incident but denied being involved in the robbery.

On Thursday, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of 16th Street and Memorial Drive. In the back seat was Travis. He was removed from the vehicle and admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle. Two plastic baggies weighing 9.7 grams were found.

Luther was given a $50,000 cash bond and Travis was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. Luther has a preliminary hearing is on Sept. 7 and Travis has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 8, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Luther is also currently facing charges for misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments stemming from allegations levied in July while he was out on bond. In May, in two separate cases, Luther was charged with felony repeat marijuana possession as well as felony stalking.