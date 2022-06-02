UPDATE: Two people were shot at Graceland Cemetery in broad daylight Thursday

RACINE — "Somebody help me! Somebody help me!" a woman screams.

Moments before, a prayer during a funeral burial was being led. Seconds later, two people were shot and dozens more were on the ground, surrounding the coffin of Da'Shontay "Day Day" King and fearing for their lives.

"Call an ambulance! Call 911!" others yelled after the first shots, but still before the second and subsequent bursts, which continued over a span of nearly 60 seconds.

Dozens of shots were apparently fired into a crowd of mourners burying King at Graceland Cemetery, just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The 1 minute-24 second video, shared on social media, does not show who is shooting and if anyone fired back.

Another social media video shows police making arrests and searching a white Jeep SUV minutes after the shooting just outside the cemetery, near the intersection of West Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, public information officer of the Racine Police Department said she could not confirm if those arrests were directly related.

No arrests have been officially confirmed. More information is expected to be released Friday.

The Racine Police Department confirmed Thursday evening that two people were shot, one who was treated and released at Ascension All Saints Hospital and another who was taken via air ambulance to a Milwaukee area hospital.

The severity of the injuries and who was shot is not yet publicly known.

Natasha Mullen, King's sister, wrote on Facebook afterward "I (expletive) HATE ALL YALL WHY WE COULDNT BURY HIM IN PEACE ALL THESE BABIES OUT THERE TWO INNOCENT WOMEN SHOT N FOR WHAT I HATE YALL."

Later she wrote, "HOW DARE Y’ALL WHY WOULD Y’ALL TAKE AWAY OUR LAST GOODBYE Y’ALL SO WRONG FOR THIS."

King died May 20. He was a suspect wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm, but fled police upon being pulled over before being shot and killed. Police have said the officer who shot King saw King with a gun, but have released little other information as the state investigation continues.

In a tweet Thursday evening, Gov. Tony Evers said "We’ve been monitoring the shooting earlier today in Racine and have been in contact with our local partners to offer support. As we await additional information, we are praying all involved survive and recover.

"Gun violence has to stop."

