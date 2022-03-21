UPDATE: Two individuals carried out Sunday evening shooting on Racine's north side, video shows

RACINE — A 16-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after being shot Sunday evening on Racine's near north side.
The Racine Police Department was dispatched to the 1100 block of Albert Street at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired.
According to Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, upon arrival officers located the male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
Surveillance video from a home on Albert Street, obtained by The Journal Times, shows the teenager walking alongside a child on the north side of Albert Street when a dark colored van or SUV pulls up next to them. Two individuals get out, with one staying in the street and the other running toward the teen and the child.
The teenager and child both begin to back away moments before muzzle flashes are seen coming from the two individuals who had been in the car. After the teenager was on the ground, the individual who ran up to him moved closer and fired several shots at point blank range.
Two individuals can be seen shooting at a 16-year-old, who was reported to be in stable but critical condition Monday morning, on the 1100 block of Albert Street on Racine's near-north side Sunday evening.