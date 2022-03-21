UPDATE: Two individuals carried out Sunday evening shooting on Racine's north side, video shows

RACINE — A 16-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after being shot Sunday evening on Racine's near north side.

The Racine Police Department was dispatched to the 1100 block of Albert Street at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired.

According to Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, upon arrival officers located the male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Surveillance video from a home on Albert Street, obtained by The Journal Times, shows the teenager walking alongside a child on the north side of Albert Street when a dark colored van or SUV pulls up next to them. Two individuals get out, with one staying in the street and the other running toward the teen and the child.

The teenager and child both begin to back away moments before muzzle flashes are seen coming from the two individuals who had been in the car. After the teenager was on the ground, the individual who ran up to him moved closer and fired several shots at point blank range.

The child appeared to run away without being physically injured.

Within moments, another person who was nearby ran up to render aid to the injured teen and can be seen pulling out a cellphone before others arrive on scene.

The video, which is 2 minutes and 3 seconds long, ends before first responders arrive.

The victim was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital and from there was transported by Flight for Life to Milwaukee. He was reported to be in critical but stable condition as of Monday morning.

No one is in custody for this incident, Wilcox added. The shooting remains under investigation by the RPD.

The shooting occurred just about three hours shy of being exactly seven days after a 14-year-old, Eugene “J.R.” T. Henderson, was fatally shot on Racine's south side; he died two days later.

