 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Two gunshot victims at State and North Memorial; another shot on Racine Street
1 comment
alert top story

Update: Two gunshot victims at State and North Memorial; another shot on Racine Street

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Police and rescue were dispatched early Sunday morning to a report of two gunshot victims in the area of State Street and North Memorial Drive, according to scanner reports. The call was reported around 12:15 a.m. 

Earlier, around 11 p.m. there was also another report of a gunshot victim at 10th and Racine streets.

Police confirmed the reports, but were unable to provide any additional details.

There is no indication at this time that the incidents are related to ongoing Kenosha protests. 

1 comment
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News