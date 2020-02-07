Update: Two females identified in Educators CU fraud scam, male suspects still sought

STURTEVANT — The Sturtevant Police Department has identified two females who allegedly defrauded Educators Credit Union last weekend, the department announced Friday afternoon.
Authorities have not yet released the identities of the female suspects, but said that they are seeking the identity of male suspects in the case.
The update comes after police responded to the credit union at 1300 90th St. on the evening of Feb. 1 after receiving a fraud complaint. Police were informed that four suspects had allegedly deposited forged checks, withdrew cash from the ATM, then left the scene.
None of the four suspects appear to be Educators Credit Union account holders.
Other Educators locations, including one in Milwaukee, have been taken advantage of using a similar scheme, according to police. The loss locally initially appeared to be greater than $1,800.
During the incident in Sturtevant, the suspects appeared to have been traveling in a Black Nissan sedan with an Illinois license plate: BG60564.
Anyone with information on the male suspects, or whose account may have been used, is asked to contact Officer Roe of the Sturtevant Police Department at 262-886-7235 or roen@sturtevant-wi.gov.
Today's mugshots: Feb. 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Yessenia V Arizmendi
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Yessenia V Arizmendi, 1600 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct.
Gabriel E Berrios
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gabriel E Berrios, Aurora, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Lorena E Bucio
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lorena E Bucio, Aurora, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Derik D Downs
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Derik D Downs, 1500 block of West Street, Racine, fraud against financial institution (value exceeds $500 but does not exceed $10,000).
Rockney W Hudson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rockney W Hudson, Libertyville, Illinois, possession of THC.
Vyskoski Morris Jr.
Vyskoski (aka Starsky) Morris Jr., 1000 block of Wilson Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Quaterius Deangelus Nunn
Quaterius Deangelus Nunn, 1300 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, threats to injure or accuse of a crime, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of a firearm by a felon, invasion of privacy.
Amanda B Torrez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Amanda B Torrez, Oswego, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
William R Bassler
William R Bassler, 1600 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, possess with intent to abuse a hazardous substance, misdemeanor bail jumping.