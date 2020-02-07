Update: Two females identified in Educators CU fraud scam, male suspects still sought

STURTEVANT — The Sturtevant Police Department has identified two females who allegedly defrauded Educators Credit Union last weekend, the department announced Friday afternoon.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the female suspects, but said that they are seeking the identity of male suspects in the case.

The update comes after police responded to the credit union at 1300 90th St. on the evening of Feb. 1 after receiving a fraud complaint. Police were informed that four suspects had allegedly deposited forged checks, withdrew cash from the ATM, then left the scene.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

None of the four suspects appear to be Educators Credit Union account holders.

Other Educators locations, including one in Milwaukee, have been taken advantage of using a similar scheme, according to police. The loss locally initially appeared to be greater than $1,800.

During the incident in Sturtevant, the suspects appeared to have been traveling in a Black Nissan sedan with an Illinois license plate: BG60564.

Anyone with information on the male suspects, or whose account may have been used, is asked to contact Officer Roe of the Sturtevant Police Department at 262-886-7235 or roen@sturtevant-wi.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0