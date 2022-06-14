UPDATE: Two dead after semi-vs.-tanker crash

YORKVILLE — Two people died in a crash involving a tanker truck and semi-truck Tuesday morning on Highway 11 east of Union Grove.

Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department Chief Tim Allen said the two drivers died. No other injuries were reported.

The crash sent black smoke billowing into the sky, visible from miles around.

“We had two semis that collided,” Allen said. “Why they collided we’re not sure yet … We have no details on what the possible cause is.”

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos and video from the scene shows a semi-truck with a flatbed trailer completely engulfed and destroyed by flames in a farm field to the south side of Highway 11, with a tanker truck on its side about 100 feet away from the semi, also on the south side of the highway in front of a home.

Allen said his department received a call about the crash at 10:37 a.m. According to Allen, one vehicle was a dry goods tanker that was hauling corn starch, and the other was a semi hauling material that seemed to be “large plastic drain tile.”

Responding agencies to the crash included the Union Grove Fire Department, South Shore Fire Department, Racine County Sheriff, State Patrol, Racine County Highway Department, Department of Natural Resources and a towing company.

Allen said South Shore Fire Department workers identified the corn starch, some of which came off the truck because of the crash.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to "please avoid the area." Highway 11 is expected to be shut down east of Union Grove and west of the interstate "for an extended period of time," the Sheriff's Office said.

As of 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, roads near the scene of the crash were still closed. Allen did not give a timeline for when they will open.

“Debris is still being picked up, and the fuel and oil that had leaked out of both vehicles still need to be cleaned up,” Allen said.

Brittany Grimm, who lives in the area, said she heard "one huge explosion, then seven or eight smaller ones" at around 10:45 a.m.

Marlane Billings lives in the area and said she heard several booms. After hearing those, Billings walked out of her home and said she saw “solid black smoke” billowing in the sky.

A short time later, Billings heard sirens from firetrucks and ambulances, “and then it got quiet,” she said.

Billings said she has lived in the area for over 30 years and didn’t remember seeing anything similar to the crash before.

This story will be updated.

