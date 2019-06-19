RACINE COUNTY — Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down Interstate 94 in both directions and caused multiple vehicles to catch fire, according to Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.
The medical examiner's office is on the scene and there is an active investigation of the crash, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne said. The Sheriff's Office will be issuing a press release with more information in the coming hours, he said.
The incident occurred along I-94 north of Highway 20 near Kraut Road at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Schmaling said that a total of two semi trailers and three additional vehicles were involved in the crash.
Early scanner reports said that a semi trailer exploded.
Drivers approaching from both the north and south should avoid the interstate as it is fully shut down at Highway K, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation alerts. Authorities expected the interstate to remain closed for several more hours.
Traffic had slowed to a crawl on roads approaching the interstate, with many of them blocked off. The frontage roads were also shut down in both directions.
Southbound traffic is being redirected off of Highway G to Highway 45, and northbound traffic is redirected off of Highway 20 to Highway 31, Schmaling said.
Scanner reports indicated that Flight for Life had been called.
As of 11:55 a.m., the Racine County Sheriff's Office and Mount Pleasant, Racine, Caledonia and Sturtevant police departments, and the Union Grove-Yorkville and Raymond fire and rescue departments were on the scene.
Racine County Public Works trucks were also blocking roads at some intersections.
The crash came a day-and-a-half after the death of Racine Police Officer John Hetland, who was fatally shot while attempted to stop an armed robbery in progress at a Racine bar. Hetland, 49, died Monday evening.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected in this deadly crash today," Schmaling said. "Our entire county has suffered a lot of tragedy and loss of life in the last 48 hours. Although challenging, I am very proud of all of our first responders who continue to put their lives on the line each day for our safety."
The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.