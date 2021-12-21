UPDATE: Two arrested in reported meth bust at motel near Interstate 94 in Racine County

YORKVILLE — Two Racine County residents have been arrested, and now are facing charges related to possession of methamphetamine and cocaine.

They were arrested at around 5 p.m. Sunday at the Quality Inn at 910 S. Sylvania Ave. in Yorkville after Racine County Sheriff's deputies, assisted by a K-9, reported they had been found in possession of methamphetamine, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia in their motel room and vehicle.

The two arrested were Paul Braun, 49, and Sara Domogalla, 40, both of Sturtevant.

According a notice from the Racine County Sheriff's Office issued Monday: Braun has a cash bail of $276,100 and also has a probation/parole hold; he has multiple open felony cases in Burnett and St. Croix counties. On Tuesday, he was formally charged with felony possession with intent to deliver between 10 and 50 grams of methamphetamine as a repeat offense, felony maintaining a drug trafficking place as a repeat offense, repeat possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, 16 counts of felony bail jumping and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Domogalla's cash bail was set at $5,000 Tuesday, according to online court records. She has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a drug trafficking place, misdemeanor possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and 24 counts of felony bail jumping.

The Sheriff's Office reported that a deputy was on "a crime prevention parole" at the inn when he saw Braun "look directly at him (the deputy)" and then begin "making suspicious movements" in a vehicle in the parking lot.

"Due to past criminal activity in the area, deputies stopped and had a consensual conversation with the male," the Sheriff's Office reported. "During the contact, one of the deputies utilized his K-9 partner (Nox) and conducted an open-air sniff around the vehicle. The K-9 alerted to the vehicle, and the deputies subsequently searched the vehicle. During the search, deputies located methamphetamine and crack cocaine in a baggie behind the front passenger’s seat."

Braun's room was then searched. Inside, deputies said they found his girlfriend, Domogalla, and inside the room found "additional methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia." According to a criminal complaint, the following were found: a dozen syringes in various places, a plastic short snort straw, methamphetamine wrapped inside a receipt from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, and a crack pipe with a burnt Chore Boy in a pants pocket.

In total, deputies reported recovering 2.1 grams of crack cocaine and 33.6 grams of methamphetamine.

A news release, titled "Deputies arrest meth dealing couple," concluded with the following: "Sheriff (Christopher) Schmaling commends the proactive efforts of the deputies — and their K-9 partner — in this important drug investigation."

