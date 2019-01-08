MOUNT PLEASANT — A 71-year-old Kenosha man is in custody, accused of driving a vehicle that struck a bicyclist late Monday night resulting in the death of the 18-year-old man from Racine.
Mount Pleasant police on Tuesday night identified the victim as Teren Cagle, who died at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa where he was taken after the crash. Police also reported that they had arrested Johnny Taylor of Kenosha and would be recommending charges of hit-and-run causing death to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.
At 10:46 p.m. Monday, Mount Pleasant Police and South Shore firefighters responded to the area near Highway 32 and Hansche Road for a report of an unconscious man found lying in a ditch, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release. The crash scene is located north of Highway KR and south of Chicory Road.
Investigators determined that Cagle was struck by a vehicle as he was riding a bicycle southbound on Highway 32. The Flight for Life helicopter was initially called to transport Cagle, but could not fly due to weather conditions. South Shore paramedics transported the victim to Froedtert by ambulance.
Police said that evidence recovered at the crash scene, including paint chips and vehicle parts with identification numbers, helped investigators determine that the suspect vehicle was a 1998 to 2003 white Dodge Ram van. Police said that the evidence indicated that the vehicle would have fresh damage to the front right headlamp assembly and right side of hood and windshield.
In a press release issued Tuesday night, police said that Taylor is the registered owner of the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash, although they did not specify the make and model of the vehicle.
Taylor was reported to be in custody Tuesday at the Racine County Jail, where he was reported to be being held in lieu of a cash bond.
The Wisconsin State Patrol’s crash investigation team was contacted Monday night to conduct a reconstruction of the crash scene due to the severity of Cagle’s injuries.
Police said the incident remained under investigation Tuesday night.