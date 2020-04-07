UPDATE: Suspect sought in shots fired incident near High and LaSalle, one person injured

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Racine Police are seeking a suspect reportedly involved in a shots-fired incident Tuesday afternoon during which one person was injured.

Around 3:51 p.m. Tuesday, multiple calls came from the area of High and LaSalle streets reporting numerous shots fired, Racine Police said.

When police arrived, they discovered that an occupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire several times. A building in the 1000 block of High Street was also struck. Officers also located numerous spent casings in the area.

The vehicle's occupant sustained very minor injuries, was treated on the scene and released.

The suspect was last seen running northwest from the area. He is described as a black man in his early 20s wearing a black shirt and white pants. The suspect is reportedly approximately 6 feet, two inches tall, weighing 190 pounds.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the RAPD detective bureau at 262-635-7756 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

