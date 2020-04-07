UPDATE: Suspect sought in shots fired incident near High and LaSalle, one person injured

RACINE — Racine Police are seeking a suspect reportedly involved in a shots-fired incident Tuesday afternoon during which one person was injured.
Around 3:51 p.m. Tuesday, multiple calls came from the area of High and LaSalle streets reporting numerous shots fired, Racine Police said.
When police arrived, they discovered that an occupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire several times. A building in the 1000 block of High Street was also struck. Officers also located numerous spent casings in the area.
The vehicle's occupant sustained very minor injuries, was treated on the scene and released.
The suspect was last seen running northwest from the area. He is described as a black man in his early 20s wearing a black shirt and white pants. The suspect is reportedly approximately 6 feet, two inches tall, weighing 190 pounds.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the RAPD detective bureau at 262-635-7756 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.
Today's mugshots: Mar. 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andre D Jedkins Jr.
Andre D Jedkins Jr., 5400 block of Athens Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide.
James A Lipsey
James (aka Hicks) A Lipsey, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (more than 1 gram but less than or equal to 5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).
Amanda B Torrez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Amanda B Torrez, Oswego, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Marlon G Williams
Marlon (aka DJ) G Williams, 500 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Dale M Cage
Dale M Cage, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Shinda N Crowell
Shinda N Crowell, 1300 block of Lathrop Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.