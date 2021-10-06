UPDATE: Suspect killed himself after shooting federal agent in Racine, U.S. Marshals Service says

RACINE — A suspect killed himself during a raid on a home in Racine's Georgetown neighborhood on Wednesday morning, law enforcement has confirmed.
A federal agent was shot during the operation but the agent's injuries are "non-life threatening," the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release. The agent is now in "stable condition," the Racine Police Department reported.
The U.S. Marshals coordinated a multijurisdictional operation, which involved federal and local law enforcement. According to the RPD, they intended "to serve an arrest warrant on an individual wanted for charges including aggravated assault and weapons violations."
As officers approached the home, they were fired upon, the agent was shot, and officers fell back, the RPD said in a release. "There was no return fire from law enforcement personnel," according to an RPD statement.
Next, according to the RPD: "Negotiations take place after which, several children and adults exited the residence. Following negotiations, law enforcement personnel did make entry to 3722 Clairmont Street and discovered the male suspect deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound."
Leonard Peace, a Milwaukee-based FBI spokesman, said his agency was in Racine on Wednesday investigating a shooting incident involving a federal officer.
Vehicles and officers from the FBI; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Racine Police Department and Racine County Sheriff's Office were on the scene, as was a SWAT team. An armored vehicle with a battering ram and officers in camouflage were in the area, and a law enforcement drone was flown overhead.
Tense morning
An alert from the Racine Police Department (which listed an address next door to 3722 Clairmont St.) referred to the situation as a "critical incident." A later alert listed the situation as being "in the area of Sovereign Drive and Biscayne Avenue," one block east of Clairmont. 3722 Clairmont St. is the address of the home that was actually targeted in the raid, Racine Police confirmed.
An alert sent to smartphones within a radius of more than three miles from the home at about 9:15 a.m. told residents to "remain in your homes until the situation has been resolved." At 3:05 p.m., another alert went out saying that the "shelter in place recommendation" for the area had been lifted.
Rihannah Morales, who lives on Biscayne Avenue, said she was awakened at 7:30 a.m. "to the sound of police sirens." She saw law enforcement officers in unmarked vehicles swarming the home. Later, she said she saw a woman being taken out of a home in handcuffs.
At about 9:20 a.m. a witness, Erna Sabic, said she heard the sounds of breaking glass and tear gas being deployed by law enforcement.
As of 9:40 a.m., the scene remained active but calm, with dozens of law enforcement personnel in the area and the street blocked off with police tape.
At about 11:15 a.m., a woman and a young boy were escorted from the area.
At 11:25 a.m., loud booms — possibly flashbangs — were heard coming from the area.
Police officers were seen escorting children on foot to school: EverGreen Academy, Concordia Lutheran School and Renaissance School-Taylor are all less than a mile from the scene; the nearest public school is Dr. Jones Elementary, about 1.3 miles away.
Rachel Kubik contributed reporting from the scene. Adam Rogan contributed reporting remotely. Reporting from the Associated Press is included in this article.