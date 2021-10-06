UPDATE: Suspect killed himself after shooting federal agent in Racine, U.S. Marshals Service says

Leonard Peace, a Milwaukee-based FBI spokesman, said his agency was in Racine on Wednesday investigating a shooting incident involving a federal officer.

Vehicles and officers from the FBI; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Racine Police Department and Racine County Sheriff's Office were on the scene, as was a SWAT team. An armored vehicle with a battering ram and officers in camouflage were in the area, and a law enforcement drone was flown overhead.

Tense morning

An alert from the Racine Police Department (which listed an address next door to 3722 Clairmont St.) referred to the situation as a "critical incident." A later alert listed the situation as being "in the area of Sovereign Drive and Biscayne Avenue," one block east of Clairmont. 3722 Clairmont St. is the address of the home that was actually targeted in the raid, Racine Police confirmed.

An alert sent to smartphones within a radius of more than three miles from the home at about 9:15 a.m. told residents to "remain in your homes until the situation has been resolved." At 3:05 p.m., another alert went out saying that the "shelter in place recommendation" for the area had been lifted.