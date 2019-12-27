UPDATE: Suspect in Wind Lake shooting in custody

According to online court records from a 2017 civil case, Hoffmann's last address is listed as New Berlin. It does not appear Hoffmann had a past criminal record in Wisconsin, according to online court records.

Schmaling said Friday morning, "We are still actively investigating if the suspect knew the victim and why this violent and unfortunate situation occurred."

Witness' account

Duane Sleaper, who lives on Loomis Road next to where the shooting occurred, said that on Friday morning he heard a smash, multiple gunshots and then fell to the ground. Then, he ran to lock the front door.

“I looked out through the bottom of the blinds and I see a guy chasing a girl up here, up the driveway.”

Sleaper said, “He shot at her a couple of times and evidently he didn’t hit her.”

He called 911.

Sleaper said he knew his neighbors and added, “They are good people.”

“It’s just devastating to the family. They are really good people and a close family.”