UPDATE: Suspect in Wind Lake shooting in custody
WIND LAKE — Troy Hoffmann, wanted in connection to a homicide in Wind Point, has been taken into custody on Friday, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. 

On Thursday, around 6:30 p.m. multiple callers reported an incident at a home across from Gary's Wind Lake Boathouse, 25716 W. Loomis Road, on the northwest side of Wind Lake.

Schmaling said the suspect approached the residence on the 25700 block of West Loomis Road, "aggressively."

"Smashing into a vehicle that was parked in the driveway, firing multiple rounds into the home and then ultimately gaining forced entry into that home," Schmaling told reporters. "And firing again more rounds at individuals in that residence and ultimately striking one of them multiple times."

Reportedly, Hoffmann fled the scene in a 2009 white Toyota Sienna minivan with the Wisconsin license plate AFV-9734. He was reportedly headed east on Loomis Road.

Schmaling said the victim was struck multiple times. Deputies administered first aid and used multiple tourniquets. The victim was transported to Ascension Southeast Wisconsin hospital in Franklin where he was pronounced dead.

Other individuals were in the residence with the victim but were able to escape. No other injuries were reported. The victim's identity was not disclosed.

According to online court records from a 2017 civil case, Hoffmann's last address is listed as New Berlin. It does not appear Hoffmann had a past criminal record in Wisconsin, according to online court records. 

Schmaling said Friday morning, "We are still actively investigating if the suspect knew the victim and why this violent and unfortunate situation occurred." 

Witness' account 

Duane Sleaper, who lives on Loomis Road next to where the shooting occurred, said that on Friday morning he heard a smash, multiple gunshots and then fell to the ground. Then, he ran to lock the front door.

“I looked out through the bottom of the blinds and I see a guy chasing a girl up here, up the driveway.”

Sleaper said, “He shot at her a couple of times and evidently he didn’t hit her.”

He called 911.

Sleaper said he knew his neighbors and added, “They are good people.”

“It’s just devastating to the family. They are really good people and a close family.”

"I want to express our condolences to the victim’s family at this hour," Schmaling said during a press conference on Thursday night. "This is certainly a tragedy for our community, coming off the heels of Christmas."

