Update: Suspect in fatal shooting of RPD officer had history with illegal guns

RACINE — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the suspect arrested Thursday connected to the fatal shooting of Racine Police officer John Hetland.
The suspect, identified Friday morning as 26-year-old Dalquavis T. Ward, was arrested in Milwaukee on Thursday. He was reportedly taken into custody using Hetland's handcuffs. He is currently in custody at the Kenosha County Jail, according to a Kenosha County Sheriff's Office news release.
Hetland, a 24-year veteran with the Racine Police Department, was fatally shot June 17 at Teezer's Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., while trying to stop an armed robbery in progress.
"Ward’s arrest was made with the cooperation of over 17 law enforcement agencies and thousands of hours of work by investigators," the release said. "Details of the case will not be released at this time. Detectives from the agencies involved are continuing to investigate."
Early Friday afternoon, charges of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon were filed against Ward. He is set to appear for an initial appearance on Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
History of robberies, guns
According to court records, on July 11, 2008, Ward, then 14, was involved in an armed robbery. From that point on, he was prohibited from possessing guns; however, he has a history of gun possessions since then. Court records show that Ward spent time Lincoln Hills following the incident.
In an unrelated case, Ward was charged federally and sentenced to five years in prison, followed by three years’ probation in February 2016 after he and another man robbed Colonial Liquor, 2813 Taylor Ave, at gunpoint in December 2014, federal court records show.
Because the liquor store "was engaged in the purchase and sale of articles and commodities in interstate commerce, Ward and his co-defendant were charged in federal court.
Ward was set to be appear at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Milwaukee for an initial appearance on probation revocation in the federal case, records show; however, there was no word whether Ward will be transported or appear via screen. No court records show why Ward was not in prison at the time of Hetland's shooting.
There are additional charges stemming from gun charges for Ward. According to a 2015 criminal complaint, Ward was charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and strangulation and suffocation, as well as a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct after a Jan. 10, 2015, incident in which he reportedly choked a woman he was living with.
In the criminal complaint, it states that the officer investigating the altercation was familiar with Ward as a suspect in a string of robberies in the City of Racine. The officer had also stopped Ward the day before, Jan. 9, 2015, and found a partially used box of ammunition during a traffic stop.
While investigating, officers found a large, bolt action rifle with a live round in the chamber. A short magazine with three additional rounds was found in the basement with no visible serial number. The woman claimed that Ward purchased the gun on the street for $120.
In that case, Ward pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and disorderly conduct. The strangulation and suffocation was dismissed. In June 2016, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
In 2016, Ward was also ordered to pay a $263.50 fine for a disorderly conduct citation issued in the City of Racine. That fine was never paid, online records show.
Arrest announced
After Ward's arrest on Thursday, a joint press conference was held at the Racine Police Department, 730 Center St. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth and Racine Police Chief Art Howell all confirmed a suspect had been taken into custody but did not name Ward.
The officials spoke from a podium next to the police squad memorializing Hetland, which has been covered in notes and flowers in the days following Hetland’s slaying.
During the conference, Howell said his officers “had to witness something that was unbearable” with the death of their colleague, and asked that everyone at the Racine Police Department be acknowledged for the work they do and the sacrifices they make.
“Obviously I’m pleased with the news that broke tonight, but I’m not happy because it should have never happened,” Howell said.
Beth said command staff and investigators worked 14- to 16-hour days on this case, and that thousands of hours worth of work have already gone into the investigation. More than 17 law enforcement agencies from Wisconsin and Illinois have contributed to the investigation.
“This is not done,” Beth said at the press conference. “The investigation is intensifying right now. We have a person in custody, but the evidence that we need to put that finishing nails in his coffin, that’s what we still have to do.”